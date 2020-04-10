Meet Ravana, Meghnaad who sanitize places, make people corona-conscious

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: In a novel initiative to pursue people to follow social distancing and remain in isolation to fight COVID-19 epidemic, two residents of a border village in Pithoragarh district came out in the attire of mythological characters from Ramayana.

Two residents - Surendra Singh Chauhan (39) and Hafiz Khan (41) - are now getting into the costume as Ravana and Meghnaad respectively and come out to the streets of Baluakote of Dharchula in the border district and urged people to follow social distancing.

"After Ramayana was aired on Doordarshan, it was an instant hit with record viewers across India. We thought characters from the epic can make people pay attention and follow," says Khan.

Chauhan and Khan have already visited several villages with at least 800 or more people everyday for an hour while carrying sanitary materials, equipments and masks to create awareness on coronavirus. Additionally, they sanitize locations such as shops as they are visited by many.

"We approach people and explain them about social distancing and provide masks to those who do not have and urge them to remain at home," added Chauhan.

The duo has been spreading corona awareness for a week now. Prem Singh, a villager, said, "It is a delight to see that our people are aware and concerned about their fellow human beings. "Such steps give us hope."

