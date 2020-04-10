STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meet Ravana, Meghnaad who sanitize places, make people corona-conscious

Two men in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand are getting into the costume as Ravana and Meghnaad to spread awareness on coronavirus.

Published: 10th April 2020 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Surendra Singh Chauhan as Ravana creating awareness on coronavirus. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a novel initiative to pursue people to follow social distancing and remain in isolation to fight COVID-19 epidemic, two residents of a border village in Pithoragarh district came out in the attire of mythological characters from Ramayana.

Two residents - Surendra Singh Chauhan (39) and Hafiz Khan (41) - are now getting into the costume as Ravana and Meghnaad respectively and come out to the streets of Baluakote of Dharchula in the border district and urged people to follow social distancing.

"After Ramayana was aired on Doordarshan, it was an instant hit with record viewers across India. We thought characters from the epic can make people pay attention and follow," says Khan.

Chauhan and Khan have already visited several villages with at least 800 or more people everyday for an hour while carrying sanitary materials, equipments and masks to create awareness on coronavirus. Additionally, they sanitize locations such as shops as they are visited by many.

"We approach people and explain them about social distancing and provide masks to those who do not have and urge them to remain at home," added Chauhan.

The duo has been spreading corona awareness for a week now. Prem Singh, a villager, said, "It is a delight to see that our people are aware and concerned about their fellow human beings. "Such steps give us hope."

Till date, out of total 35 COVID-19 positive cases in Uttarakhand, 29 are directly linked to Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID-19 Ramayana corona awareness
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp