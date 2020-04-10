Mohali's Jawaharpur village sealed after 32 people test positive; total COVID-19 cases in Punjab at 151

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The number of people who have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Punjab has touched 151.

With a total of 48 cases, Mohali district has the maximum number of positive coronavirus reports. Out of these, 32 were from Jawaharpur village with 552 families in Dera Bassi subdivision of the district making it the new hotspot of Punjab. The district has now been sealed.

All 32 residents who tested positive from the village are family members of the sarpanch and panch. While the sarpanch and panch are cousins, a factory owner who was also a member of the local panchayat was the first to get coronavirus. Later his wife, father, brothers, sarpanch of the village and then the family members of the sarpanch contracted COVID-19.

They had organised langars (community kitchens), distributed medicines and masks to the needy and migrant labourers last week, which lead to the spread of the virus.



CLICK HERE FOR CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The village has become a coronavirus hotspot in the state. The first positive case in the village was reported on April 4.

Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, Girish Dayalan said, 'extensive sampling has enabled us to identify more positive cases within the village and isolate them. Without extensive sampling, we would not have achieved the desired results. Hopefully, we will contain the spread in the village which has a population of over 2,500 people.'

The village has been sealed and curfew has been imposed to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Also, twenty-five policemen, including COVID-19 commandos, have been deployed in the village so that nobody steps out of their houses.

As per the latest medical bulletin realised by the state government, 48 in Mohali district, followed by 19 in SBS Nagar, 15 in Pathankot, 12 in Jalandhar, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Hoshiarpur, 4 in Moga, 3 in Ropar is the distribution of coronavirus cases.



Punjab has reported 11 deaths while 20 have been cured.

