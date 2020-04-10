STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to provide cabs for emergency amid coronavirus lockdown: West Bengal taxi drivers' body

Bengal Taxi Association general secretary Bimal Guha said that it would be helpful if a government order is issued in this regard.

Published: 10th April 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

A cycle puller carries boxes of sack vegetables on his cycle while passing through an empty road during lockdown awake of a novel coronavirus in Kolkata

A cycle puller carries boxes of sack vegetables on his cycle while passing through an empty road during lockdown awake of a novel coronavirus in Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) on Friday said it is ready to provide cabs for emergencency purpose during the ongoing lockdown as suggested by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Expressing the association's eagerness to help people during this crisis, BTA general secretary Bimal Guha said that it would be helpful if a government order is issued in this regard. Most of the metred taxis in the city operate under the banner of the BTA.

"A senior official of the Public Vehicles Department (PVD) on Thursday asked me to make arrangements for keeping five taxis each at important junctions across the city to help people reach their destination during an emergency," Guha said.

He said that the PVD official asked the BTA to place the five vehicles each at Gariahat, Sealdah, Garia, Beliaghata connector and Esplanade.

ALSO READ| Diabetics need not overly worry about coronavirus: Kolkata's COVID-19 survivor

After a meeting with trade and industry representatives, Banerjee had said on Thursday, the state government is contemplating the idea of minimal transportation like giving a go-ahead to taxis to hit the streets again, but carrying not more than four persons, including the driver. "But whatever we do, it has to be done honouring the lockdown for the sake of human lives," she said.

Guha said that he has requested the PVD official for issuance of a government order. Along with the government order, the association plans to provide an authorisation letter with the vehicle number to each driver, so that he does not face police action at various nakas set up in the city to prevent unnecessary movement of people during the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengal Taxi Association West Bengal lockdown COVID 19 West Bengal taxis Coronavirus Public Vehicles Department
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp