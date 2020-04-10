STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Suspension of MPLAD will ensure uniformity in government measures against COVID-19: Official

The government appears to have decided to suspend the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for two years to bring uniformity in measures to deal with Covid-19 across the country.

Published: 10th April 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government appears to have decided to suspend the MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLAD) for two years to bring uniformity in measures to deal with COVID-19 across the country.

MPs cutting across party lines are miffed at the Union government depriving them of their discretion in using the funds. Regional outfits have been vocal in demanding restoration of the funds, with some leaders telling the Prime Minister during a video interaction on Wednesday that the MPs needed the funds the most in such times to help their constituencies.

However, a senior government official said, “With the health emergency prevailing across the country, the MPs may have utilised part of the fund for procuring equipment to deal with the pandemic in their constituencies.“But district administration and the MPs may not have the necessary expertise to execute the purchase of the equipment. Besides, such a health emergency situation may also have compromised the transparency in the process of spending the funds.”

Another official said as the government needs resources to deal with the prevailing situation, including overhauling of the health infrastructure and capacity across the country, MPLADS suspension was “an obvious choice”.

“With centralised procurement of the equipment, including ventilators and safety gears for the medical professionals, it was incumbent to ensure standardisation of the purchase process with expertise which will be available at the central level,” said the official.         

Uniformity in the equipment and procuring them in bulk, said the official, would also ensure the scale of economy, including price negotiation and terms of their servicing for long-term use along with the cushion to signal domestic capacities to respond to the requirements of the country.

The suspension of the MPLADS will free up to about Rs 7,900 crore for the government to divert the much-needed funds for ramping up efforts to check corona footprints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown MP Local Area Development Fund MPLAD
Coronavirus
Domestic violence on the rise as families confined to homes
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai Thursday April 2 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra death rate higher than world's; Mumbai suffers community spread
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
Bhilwara’s quartet leads the corona hotspot on path to recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp