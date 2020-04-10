Two held in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao for rumour-mongering over corona

By IANS

UNNAO: Two persons were arrested from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh on Friday on charge of circulating an audio clip that claimed that those quarantined for suspected coronavirus infection were given injections to kill them, an official said.

The audio clip claimed that the medicine had come from the USA and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of targeting a particular community.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that the message went viral on April 5, following which police began a manhunt for the culprits.

He said one of the accused Mukesh was arrested first, who claimed to have received the clip from his friend Shakeel, who was also arrested later. Both accused are rickshaw- pullers.

"The police Cyber Cell is trying to trace the links and identify the person who put this message in circulation," the official said.