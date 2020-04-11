STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal suggests extension of lockdown till April 30 during PM Modi's interaction with CMs

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today asked the centre to extend the pan-India lockdown till April 30 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a video conference with PM Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attended a video conference with PM Narendra Modi.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday suggested that the nationwide lockdown should be extended till April 30 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers, sources said.

They said Kejriwal was of the view that the ongoing 21-day lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14, should be extended to the whole of India and not only in Delhi.

"Extending the lockdown in Delhi only will not serve any purpose," sources quoted Kejriwal as saying in the video conference interaction with the prime minister.

As the country battles the coronavirus, Modi on Saturday held video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-nationwide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The central government is understood to have also obtained views on the issue from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders involved in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi COVID-19 lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Comments

