Ask police to stop harassing people, group writes to Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More 100 citizens, including academicians, have filed a petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers to stop “harassment of the people by the police” in the name of enforcing lockdown in the country.

The petition has submitted that there are gross violations in the functioning of the law enforcing authorities during the ongoing lockdown. “Across many states, the police have beaten, threatened, filed FIRs or imprisoned people seen in public. In Howrah, a man who was out to buy milk was allegedly beaten up by the police.In Surat, nearly 93 migrant labourers have been arrested for demanding transportation to go back to their homes in UP and Bihar,” the petition said.

The signatories to the petition included a large number of academicians from Jadavpur University, Delhi University, Miranda House, Panjab University, Tata Institute of Social Science, Azim Premji University.

The group also lamented targeting of the Muslims following the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in New Delhi.