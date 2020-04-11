STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh collector warns of murder charge against Tablighi members hiding information

The order issued by the collector Jaiprakash Maurya came on a day when the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had categorically declared that in Chhattisgarh there is no attendee of Tabligh-e-Jamaat

Published: 11th April 2020 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tablighi Jamaat

Tablighi Jamaat members who attended the conference in Delhi . (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: In an order seen as a deterrence, the Rajnandgaon collector in Chhattisgarh has warned the members of Tabligh-e-Jamaat to face the charge of murder or attempt to murder if they try to hide or conceal their information (about recent travel) from the authorities.

The order issued by the collector Jaiprakash Maurya came on a day when the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had categorically declared that in Chhattisgarh there is no attendee of Tabligh-e-Jamaat hiding anywhere and all the 107 members who reportedly visited the Markaz Nizamuddin in recent weeks have been identified and quarantined. 

The rumour about 52 members of the Jamaat missing in the state was dismissed by Baghel.

“All the followers of Tabligh-e-Jamaat are commanded to immediately given self-declaration to the concerned sub-divisional magistrate regarding their stay outside the district or Chhattisgarh state since March 1. And if (Tablighi members) hide the information, they will be penalised under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) under the National Disaster Management Act 2005”, the order stated.

When contacted the collector said that some people had complained about these members who are outsiders were residing inside the mosque. “Jamatis are coming from Maharashtra and my district Rajnandgaon shares a long boundary with the adjoining state. The order is just precautionary to ensure the actual information should come from those associated with the Tabligh-e-Jamaat”, Maurya told the Express. 

The collector denounced the rumour attempting to give religious colour to his order. “Hatred and feeling of untouchability with the particular community will not be tolerated”, he added further. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tablighi Jamaat Chhattisgarh collector Coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp