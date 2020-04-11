COVID-19 death toll in Pune rises to 29

By PTI

PUNE: The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Pune district in Maharashtra rose to 29 on Saturday with three more deaths being accounted for by officials.

Simultaneously, a total of 16 coronavirus positive cases were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number to 263 so far, he said...The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area has so far reported 222 cases while neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchvad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported 29 cases and the Pune rural area 12 cases, the official said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

While two coronvirus positive persons died on Friday, another succumbed on April 7, a PMC official said, adding there reports came subsequently.