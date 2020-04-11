STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: India has more than required stock of anti-malarial drug

According to the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 210 positive cases on Friday, taking its total count to 1,364.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

hydroxychloroquine
By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 cases rose by 896 since Thursday evening—the highest single-day spike so far—taking the total number of active cases in the country to 6,039, the Union health ministry said on Friday. With 37 deaths, the total toll has climbed to 206.

According to the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 210 positive cases on Friday, taking its total count to 1,364. In Delhi, 183 new cases and two deaths were reported. With the number of positive cases rising, the Union government on Friday assured the nation that India has enough stock of hydroxychloroquine tablets to meet the domestic demand for treating the infection.

“Based on our projected requirement, we need one crore tablets of hydroxychloroquine for the coming one week. We have 3.28 crore tablets with us today. So, we have more than three times supply relative to the domestic requirement,” Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal said, adding the stock is sufficient to meet India’s needs till the end of April. He added that the decision to export some surplus tablets has been taken only after reviewing domestic needs.

“Domestic requirement and production of hydroxychloroquine have been 100% ensured, not even for today, but for the coming times as well,” Lav Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with state health ministers, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the global experience so far suggests that it takes 5 to 6 weeks to flatten the curve of COVID-19.“Therefore, people should not lose patience,” he said while urging state governments to ensure that the lockdown measures are fully enforced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak hydroxychloroquine
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp