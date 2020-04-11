STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Home delivery of essential items allowed in Noida hotspots: District Magistrate Suhas

His remarks came after a number of elderly persons complained of being unable to take their essential items from the main gates of the society to their homes.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

A Swiggy delivery boy wears a mask on his way to deliver food. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By IANS

NOIDA: After a number of people complained that they were unable to get the essential items delivered in their containment zones, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Saturday said that home delivery personnel have been allowed to deliver the items in the hotspots that were sealed.

In a tweet, the DM said, "Dear residents, for doorstep delivery inside the hotspots for today, we have allowed home delivery personnel (of essential goods only) to enter inside the main gate of society premises. Request RWAs and residents to ensure social distancing."

His remarks came after a number of elderly persons complained of being unable to take their essential items from the main gates of the society to their homes.

The district administration has announced to completely seal 13 areas as number of novel coronavirus cases rose in these areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to seal the hotspots in 15 districts on Wednesday afternoon to cut the transmission of Covid-19.

In Gautam Buddhan Nagar, till Friday, a total of 64 positive Covid-19 cases were detected out of which 12 have been cured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp