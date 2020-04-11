Home delivery of essential items allowed in Noida hotspots: District Magistrate Suhas

By IANS

NOIDA: After a number of people complained that they were unable to get the essential items delivered in their containment zones, Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. on Saturday said that home delivery personnel have been allowed to deliver the items in the hotspots that were sealed.

In a tweet, the DM said, "Dear residents, for doorstep delivery inside the hotspots for today, we have allowed home delivery personnel (of essential goods only) to enter inside the main gate of society premises. Request RWAs and residents to ensure social distancing."

His remarks came after a number of elderly persons complained of being unable to take their essential items from the main gates of the society to their homes.

The district administration has announced to completely seal 13 areas as number of novel coronavirus cases rose in these areas.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to seal the hotspots in 15 districts on Wednesday afternoon to cut the transmission of Covid-19.

In Gautam Buddhan Nagar, till Friday, a total of 64 positive Covid-19 cases were detected out of which 12 have been cured.