STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT-Kharagpur advises students to apply for internships in its departments amid COVID-19 lockdown

The institute tweeted that it has formed a placement task force to liaise with companies to ensure that placement offers remain consistent amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Published: 11th April 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Kharagpur

IIT-Kharagpur

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the nationwide lockdown in force, the IIT-Kharagpur has advised its students to apply for summer internships in its departments, an official of the institute said on Saturday. He said that the students can also approach companies that offer online internships.

Students of the IIT-Kharagpur will do internships from April to July this year. "We are allocating students to work as interns in ongoing projects in the institute," Dean of Undergraduate Studies, Professor Debasis Deb said.

Meanwhile, the institute tweeted that it has formed a placement task force to liaise with companies to ensure that placement offers remain consistent amid the coronavirus outbreak. A total of 1,306 offers were made in 2019-20 fiscal and there has been no cancellation so far, it said.

"The IIT-Kharagpur has preponed summer holidays by a month to April 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak and all classes were conducted online since March 24," Deb said adding that the online classes helped the institute complete the classes as per the academic schedule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Kharagpur Coronavirus COVID 19 IIT Kharagpur internship IIT Kharagpur lockdown Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp