India's rapid response team in Kuwait amid COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on dealing with coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

On April 1, Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Al-Sabah held a telephonic conversation and decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation.

"India's RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Kuwait has reported nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus.