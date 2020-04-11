STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indore man, slapped with NSA for attacking on duty-cop, tests positive for coronavirus

Seeing coronavirus-like symptoms in him, the DIG (Prison) Gopal Tamrakar had disallowed the man's entry into Jabalpur Central Jail on Thursday.

Published: 11th April 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: One of the four men, slapped with National Security Act (NSA) for assaulting an on-duty police constable in Chandan Nagar area of Indore on Tuesday, tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

The 30-year-old Javed Khan tested positive for virus in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Importantly, seeing coronavirus-like symptoms in Khan, the DIG (Prison) Gopal Tamrakar had disallowed Khan's entry into Jabalpur Central Jail on Thursday. After informing the Jabalpur collector Bharat Yadav and SP Amit Singh, Tamrakar sent the NSA detainee to hospital for COVID-19 test.

Khan along with another man, who has also been charged under NSA provisions, were taken to a Jabalpur hospital for COVID-19 test and quarantined there. On Saturday, while Khan tested positive for the deadly virus, the other man was declared negativ, but is still quarantined as a precautionary measure.
 
“All the four men who assaulted the on-duty cop were slapped with NSA on Tuesday. They were sent to Jabalpur Central Jail in two lots. Khan, who was in the second lot along with another man, tested positive,” Jail DIG-Jabalpur Gopal Tamrakar said.

While the alertness of the DIG saved the inmates and staff of the Central Jail from possible deadly infection, the six policemen who brought Khan and the other NSA detainee from Indore to Jabalpur and five to six other Jabalpur district police personnel who took the duo to the hospital on Thursday now risk contracting the deadly virus.

Surprisingly, despite Indore being one of the top five COVID-19 hotspots in the country, the local administration and police in Indore didn’t get the coronavirus test of NSA detainees (despite them being from the Chandan Nagar containment zone) done before sending them to Jabalpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indore coronavirus COVID-19 NSA Jabalpur
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp