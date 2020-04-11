STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LMG, materials to make IEDs seized after encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Khulgam district

A cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Nandimarg in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district during the night, a police official said.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with the militants at Khudwani in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Wednesday. | PTI

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday seized a light machine gun and materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs) after an encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Khulgam district, police said.

He said the forces launched the operation after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

During the searches the ultras fired on security personnel, the official said.

The security forces retaliated and an encounter broke out, he said.

The militants managed to escape after initial firing and an operation to trace them has been launched, the official said.

"Some exchange of fire took place immediately after laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that the militants ran away in the initial firing itself, he said.

"One PIKA LMG (rifle) and material for making IEDs were found from a house. Now, a tracker dog is being used to track down the militants," the official said.

