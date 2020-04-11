Man under home quarantine in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar commits suicide

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man under home quarantine allegedly committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

Ashu hanged himself from the ceiling at his house in Khindriya village under Chapar police station limits on Friday evening, said SHO Pawan Sharma.

The exact reason behind Ashu's suicide is not yet clear, he said.

The station house officer said Ashu was home quarantined after he returned from Chandigarh during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of COVID-19.

Ashu got married nine months ago and was working in Chandigarh, Sharma added.