PM Modi wears mask in video conference with CMs

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday is holding a video-conference with the Chief Ministers. He was seen wearing a mask during the interaction.

In his earlier interaction with the Chief Ministers of states, the Prime Minister discussed measures to combat COVID-19.

Modi thanked the states for supporting the decision of 21-day nationwide lockdown. He praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The Prime Minister, however, forewarned that the global situation remains far from satisfactory and informed about speculations of a possible second wave of the virus spread in some countries.