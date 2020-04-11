STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder suggests extension of lockdown at PM Modi’s Video Conferencing with CM’s

Chief Ministers Amarinder Singh pointed out that there was huge uncertainty about the likely incidence of disease and the nation was in for a long fight.

Published: 11th April 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa 
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday recommended extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight, while suggesting a slew of health and relief measures to the people in the state’s COVID-19 battle, in addition to special concessions for industry and agriculture sectors on an urgent basis.

Participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Video Conference with all the Chief Ministers, Amarinder Singh pointed out that there was huge uncertainty about the likely incidence of disease and the nation was in for a long fight. Given the trend in China and several European countries, it was necessary to continue the lockdown, he said, adding that though the restrictions were causing a lot of hardship to the people, India could not afford to take any chances. 

The people of Punjab have a high morale, and will continue to support government efforts to combat the pandemic, he added. Amarinder informed the meeting that the state government had already decided to go for curfew and complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30, with state board examinations also deferred till further orders. Section 144 remains in place, along with prohibition of public service vehicles till May 1. 

Pointing to the excellent work being done by these people in the current crisis, the CM sought a Special Risk Insurance for all government employees, including police personnel, sanitation workers and all other employees, who are working day and night to help ameliorate the miseries and stress of common man in these trying times. It was important for the Centre and States to keep the morale of people and frontline workers (Health staff, police. Sanitation workers, etc) high, he stressed.

Underlining the need to substantially increase the number of tests being done and go for rapid testing, at least in the state’s hotspot areas of Nawanshahar, Dera Bassi and Mohali, he said the Central Government should hasten supplies of required testing kits. It may be noted that the state has ordered 10 lakh such kits from ICMR, while raising inquiry about another 10,000 in the open market. He also asked for early permission for testing in DMC and CMC Ludhiana, as already requested to the Union Health Minister. He further requested Rs 500 crore for quick upgradation of infrastructure of government hospitals in Punjab, which is currently at stage 2 of the pandemic and has a large NRI population. He also called for speedy approval, on priority basis, by the Centre to the state’s proposal for Rs 550 crore project to set up an Advanced Centre for Virology in Punjab. 

On the relief measures needed urgently in the light of the current crisis, the Chief Minister urged the Union Government to defer recovery, and waiver of interest and penalties, on industrial loans for six months. Emphasising that the industrial establishments could not continue to look after their workers, and even pay their salaries for the period of lockdown, for a long time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Chief Minister Punjab lockdown extension coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp