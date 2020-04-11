STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal to impose total lockdown in 10 COVID-19 hotspots: Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha

Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those localities will be shut down, and nobody will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.

Published: 11th April 2020 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Health officials dressed in protective suits and masks at NRS hospital during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Kolkata

Health officials dressed in protective suits and masks at NRS hospital during a government-imposed lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will impose a 14-day 'total lockdown' in 10 hotspots from where several COVID-19 cases have been reported, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said on Saturday. Though the chief secretary did not name the areas, he said local markets and all roads in those areas will be completely shut down, and no one will be allowed to enter or step out of their homes.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"Areas from where there is high possibility of the spread of the disease we are calling them hotspots. We are not naming them. We will be imposing total lockdown. This measure will cause more inconvenience to people but we have no choice. We have to impose total lockdown as we don't want the cases to spread like wildfire," Sinha said.

"Stricter protocol will be in place in these areas. The administration will arrange for everything like food, water, and even medical support," the chief secretary said. An official in the state secretariat said district and civic authorities have been instructed to start "total lockdown" in these places from Saturday night.

When asked about the hotspots and clusters in West Bengal, the state's top bureaucrat referred to Alipore, Bhawanipore, Mudiali, Burrabazar, Nayabad, Dumdum, Salt Lake, Ultadanga and Belghoria in the city.

Parts of North and South 24 Parganas district, Howrah's Mallick Fatak area, Foreshore road, Rajballabh Saha Lane, Salkia and areas around the Howrah district hospital have been identified as the COVID-19 hotspots and clusters, he said.

"The entire areas of Kalimpong, Tehatta (Nadia district), Egra (Purba Medinipur), Haldia also come under these hotspots and they will be entirely locked down," he said, without specifying which other areas he had mentioned will be under complete lockdown.

ALSO READ| Diabetics need not overly worry about coronavirus: Kolkata's COVID-19 survivor

According to the directive, lockdown will be imposed in the hotspots and areas around themthe buffer zone-to ensure zero spread of the disease. A branch of a public sector bank in south Kolkata was sealed on Friday after the mother of an official tested positive for the coronavirus. Branch officials and other staff have been sent on quarantine.

The report of complete lockdown in some parts of the state led to panic buying as people in large numbers queued outside shops to stock up essential commodities in Dum Dum, Nagerbazar, Bhawanipore and Alipore.

The state government is also planning to conduct rapid tests in the hotspots. He said that the administration will also disinfect these places with sodium hypochlorite. West Bengal has recorded five deaths and 116 COVID-19 cases so far. There are 89 active cases, while 22 people have recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 hotspots West Bengal government Rajiva Sinha Hotspots Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp