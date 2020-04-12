STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 36 people arrested for defying COVID-19 lockdown curbs in Noida 

Gautam Buddh Nagar is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 like the rest of the country and is also among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots have been sealed off.

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Thirty-six people were arrested across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly defying restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is under a 21-day lockdown since March 25 like the rest of the country and is also among the 15 districts in Uttar Pradesh where coronavirus hotspots (areas that have recorded multiple COVID-19 positive cases) have been completely sealed off.

"Six FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violations and 18 people arrested. A total of 481 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 85 vehicle owners, while five vehicles were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off across Noida and Greater Noida due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with the police now stepping up efforts to check lockdown restrictions and ensuring action against violators, officials said.

According to official police figures, over 2,366 people have been arrested for violating lockdown restrictions since March 25 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus, the second highest in UP after Agra.

