STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Cases are in quarantine': SC lawyer writes to CJI, suggests how courts can run during lockdown

Dwivedi suggested that all courts can sit with 25 cases and no client should be allowed in the court.

Published: 12th April 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Closing courts for long due to the coronavirus pandemic is a "self-destructive idea", senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi has said in a letter to the Chief Justice of India and Supreme Court judges and also suggested how courts can function respecting social-distancing norms.

He suggested that all courts can sit with 25 cases and no client should be allowed in the court.

"Closing courts for long is a self-destructive idea. Courts are sentinels of fundamental rights. There are backlogs. Vital interests of the people are involved and the cases are in quarantine. Video conferencing is like putting the court in ICU on oxygen. So how do we go about to restore a slightly better functioning," the lawyer wrote to CJI Justice S A Bobde on Saturday.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

He has suggested that judges and lawyers wear masks as well as gloves and as judges sit on the dais, they are separated from lawyers by a good distance.

They themselves can sit five feet apart, he suggested.

"All courts sit with 25 cases each. On hearing days 5 cases and 5 final disposals. Employees can be divided into two groups, each working for a week. They can be tested beforehand and sanitized.

Very few employees should approach the judges. Preferably not more than 2. Cases should be further divided hourly basis. 5 cases per hour. So lawyers in court are few.

"For Every case only 2 seniors with one junior should be allowed entry. No client should be allowed in court. Lawyers must leave court once their case is over.

Their clerk too. Filing can be by internet only. No intern should be allowed.

In my view with suitable changes this scheme can work with safety," he wrote adding that all lawyers chamber, canteens and library may remain closed.

Dwivedi said that keeping the Supreme Court closed or in conference mode for long may not be in national interest.

"With little functioning of the court the checks and balances is absent.

Amidst the pandemic war the Apex court must remain Awake to the maximum extent possible," he said in his letter sent through the Supreme Court Registrar.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Saturday had appealed to the CJI and his companion judges to declare cancellation of summer vacation and treat it as working period of the apex court in the larger interest of the litigants and interest of Justice in view of ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The lawyers' body said that now that the first phase of lockdown is drawing to an end on April 14, 2020, and there is a strong possibility of similar or varying restrictions continuing thereafter, it believes that it is time for the Chief Justice of India and the companion Judges to take further proactive measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Justice of India Supreme Court coronavirus Rakesh Dwivedi
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp