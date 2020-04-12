Coronavirus: Ahead of Ambedkar's anniversary, Mayawati appeals BSP members to pay tributes at home
On Dalit icon's birth anniversary on April 14, people should also think about the problems of common man during the lockdown, she posted on twitter.
LUCKNOW: Ahead of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, BSP chief Mayawati has appealed to party workers to follow lockdown restrictions and pay tributes to him in their homes in view of the spread of coronavirus.
B R Ambekdar was born on April 14, 1891.
1. मानवतावादी सोच/कर्म व आजीवन कड़ा संघर्ष/त्याग की प्रतिमूर्ति व देश को अनुपम समतामूलक संविधान देनेे वाले परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर उनके अनुयाइयों व ख़ासकर बी.एस.पी. के लोगों के लिए हर मायने में प्रेरक, कर्म व धर्म भी हैं। 1/3— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 12, 2020
In a series of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "A symbol of humanistic thought and sacrifice, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar is a source of motivation for his followers especially BSP workers.
But in the current Corona pandemic scenario, it is an appeal to all to follow restrictions imposed by the government, and celebrate the anniversary in their homes and pay tributes."
In another tweet, she asked party workers to seriously deliberate upon the poor condition and harassment of Ambedkar's followers during the pandemic.