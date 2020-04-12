STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Country is going to face very serious economic crisis due to COVID-19: Congress leader Kamal Nath

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the situation in the country due to coronavirus was very serious and the number of cases will rise if more testing was done.

Published: 12th April 2020 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI) (File Photo| PTI)

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo | PTI) (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday came down heavily on the BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of being responsible for the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country.

He also alleged that the Centre ran Parliament only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh assembly could function and the Congress government headed by him could be toppled.

"It is obvious, Parliament was run only to ensure that Madhya Pradesh assembly could run and the Congress government be toppled," Nath told reporters at a press conference addressed through video conferencing.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

He alleged that the people of Madhya Pradesh were "befooled" by the saffron party as there was no council of ministers or a health or home Minister in place in the state amid the crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Nowhere in the world this has happened," he added.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said the situation in the country due to coronavirus was very serious and the number of cases will rise if more testing was done.

Noting that the country is going to face a very serious economic crisis due to COVID-19, he said the Centre's economic package needs to be focussed and its success lies in its execution and on which sectors it focusses on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh assembly COVID-19 coronavirus Congress
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bangalore: Here’s how people from different walks of life spend time during lockdown
Sense of loneliness engulfs, but resilience brings back normal life: COVID-19 survivor
Gallery
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp