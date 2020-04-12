STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: At least 12 more coronavirus cases reported in Punjab; tally now 170

Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Twelve people tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday, taking the total in the state to 170, officials said here.

Among the fresh cases, seven are from Jalandhar, three from Mohali and one each from Kapurthala and Faridkot, a medical bulletin said.

Twelve people have died due to the disease so far in the state, it said, adding that currently, two patients are on oxygen support and 23 have been discharged.

Mohali district continues to top the COVID 19-tally in Punjab with 53 confirmed cases so far, as per the bulletin.

Jalandhar has reported 22 cases, followed by 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Pathankot, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, 10 in Ludhiana, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur, Patiala, Kapurthala and Barnala, and one in Muktsar.

A total of 4,281 samples have been taken so far for testing.

Out of these, 3,590 have come out negative and reports of 521 samples are still awaited.

Meanwhile, two people tested positive for the virus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the total to 21.

They are the mother and the daughter of a 40-year-old man who had earlier tested positive for the infection.

A total of 279 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far, of which 247 tested negative and reports of 10 samples are awaited.

