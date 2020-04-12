COVID-19: Following Kerala, Tamil Nadu's lead, Goa to set up modern sample collection kiosks
'With the introduction of such kiosks, the state aims to increase the number of people getting tested,' state health minister Vishwajit Rane said.
Published: 12th April 2020 10:47 PM | Last Updated: 12th April 2020 10:54 PM | A+A A-
PANAJI: Goa will set up state-of-the-art sample collection kiosks as per Indian Council for Medical Research guidelines to increase the number of people being tested for coronavirus, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.
The state has two active COVID-19 patients as of now.
"We will introduce state-of-the-art sample collection kiosks as per ICMR guidelines after discussions with the Centre.
With the introduction of such kiosks, the state aims to increase the number of people getting tested," he said.
He also ordered that six rural dispensaries in Quepem, Netravali (Sanguem), Agonda (Canacona) and Thane (Sattari), Pali (Sankhalim) and Keri (Sattari), which were shut during the lockdown, be opened.