STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government says it is 'over-prepared' in case there is exponential rise in COVID 19 cases

So far, a total of 8,356 positive cases have been reported in the country of which 909 new cases and 34 deaths have been recorded in 24 hours.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Lockdown; coronavirus

A man wearing a mask walks into the pigeons feeding on fallen grain. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday sought to assure that as the country is dealing with an infectious pandemic, the number of the cases may rise to an exponential but the government is adequately prepared for the management of novel corona virus cases.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "this is a pandemic and numbers can be exponential. Our effort is to take advanced steps."

So far, a total of 8,356 positive cases have been reported in the country of which 909 new cases and 34 deaths have been recorded in 24 hours. The total deaths due to the infection stands at 273.

Elaborating on the level of preparedness, Agarwal said that on March 29, there were 979 positive cases and 20 per cent of these cases, or 196, needed critical care and oxygen.

“That time, 41,900 dedicated COVID beds were available in 163 state-run hospitals. On April 4, when we required 580 beds, we had 67,500 beds, on April 9, 1,100 beds were required but there were 8,5000 beds available in the country,” he said.

"The total number of the cases has increased and we have 8,356 positive cases, of these 20 per cent cases need ICU support, that means today 1,671 patients need oxygen support and critical care treatment and we have 1,05,000 dedicated Covid beds available in the country in 601 hospitals,” Agarwal added.

“This figure is important to show that the government is planning things in advance and is over prepared."

The government reiterated that as part of the preparedness efforts, training of health staff is also an area of focus through the mentor institutes like AIIMS and NIMHANS, Bengaluru. “Online training modules and webinars for ventilator management, clinical management, infection prevention control, bio medical waste management and epidemiology have been organised by these institutions,” a statement by the government said. “To prepare frontline medical workers, mock drills too have been organised.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Health ministry
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp