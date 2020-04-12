STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt launches 'YUKTI' portal to address students' concern

The portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times, Pokhriyal said.

Published: 12th April 2020

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday launched a web portal to monitor and record the initiative by the ministry to combat Covid-19 with Knowledge, Technology and Innovation (YUKTI).

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister exuded confidence that the portal will help in critical issues related to student promotion policies, placements related challenges and physical and mental well-being of students in these challenging times.

He said that the primary aim is to keep our academic community healthy, both physically and mentally and enable a high-quality learning environment for students. "The portal is an effort of the HRD Ministry to achieve this goal in these difficult times," he added.

Pokhriyal also informed that the web portal will cover various initiatives and efforts of the institutions in academics, research especially related to COVID, social initiatives by institutions and the measures taken for the betterment of the total wellbeing of the students.

The portal will cover both qualitative and quantitative parameters for effective delivery of services to the academic community at large.

He said that the portal will also allow various institutions to share their strategies for various challenges which are there because of the unprecedented situation of COVID-19 and other future initiatives.

The HRD Minister also hoped that the portal will give inputs for better planning and will enable the ministry to monitor effectively its activities for the coming six months.

He said that the portal will also establish a two-way communication channel between the Ministry of HRD and the institutions so that the Ministry can provide the necessary support system to the institutions.

The web platform will epitomize its name and prove to be a great enabler in taking the research to the ultimate stakeholders, the citizens of our country, he added.

