Mysuru breathe a sigh of relief after seven COVID-19 patient get discharged

In the last three days, the district had reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases all linked to the pharmaceutical company, which caused anxiety among the people in Mysuru.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:10 PM

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a big relief to Mysuru which was witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a total of seven patients were discharged from designated hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the district now stands at 39 while the number of discharges so far is nine in the district. Among the seven who got discharged from the COVID-19 hospital on Sunday, six patients are linked to Jubilant Generics limited- a Nanjangud-based pharmaceutical company while one is a foreign returnee.

In the last three days, the district had reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases all linked to the pharmaceutical company, which caused anxiety among the people in Mysuru. However, the report of the seven new discharge let residents heave a sigh of relief.

Mysuru has the second biggest share of Corona virus cases in the state by reporting a total of 48 COVID-19 cases so far. On Sunday, a 32-year-old man, contact of P-88 (pharma company employee) tested positive.

‘Doctors and police are the real heroes’

Sharing his feedback after his recovery, a patient who got discharged from the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mysuru said that doctors and police are the real heroes and gods, who are helping us to overcome this pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, several other patients who got discharged pointed out that there was no hot water facility in the hospital and suggested the district administration to look into the issue. Commenting on it, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “Feedback of patients have been collected and hot water geyser facility has been made available in the hospital, on a request basis.”

