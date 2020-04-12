STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab ready for bumper wheat harvest of 182 lakh tonnes

The government expects over 137 lakh tonnes of wheat would arrive in grain markets.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

food grains, grains, wheat

For representational purposes.

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Punjab is ready for the harvest of bumper wheat crop of 182 lakh tonnes, a record of sorts, from April 15 and for this the government has made elaborate arrangements amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Sunday.

The government expects over 137 lakh tonnes of wheat would arrive in grain markets.

Taking stock of the arrangements, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Viswajeet Khanna said all arrangements are in place by the Mandi Board for the procurement that will continue till May 31.

And if need be, it will be on till June 15.

He said the cash credit limit of Rs 22,900 crore has been approved by the Centre to ensure prompt procurement in all 22 districts by creating 3,691 purchase centres, including 153 main yards, 280 sub-yards, 1,434 purchase centres, besides 1,824 yards of rice mills.

He said nearly 137 lakh tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive, out of which 135 lakh tonnes would be purchased by government agencies and the remaining by private traders.

Khanna said the Centre has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) of wheat at Rs 1,925 per quintal against Rs 1,840 in last year.

A total of 17,500 combine harvesters would be operating for harvesting the crop in the state.

Against the total requirement of 4.82 lakh gunny bales, 3.05 lakh have already been made available.

To avoid crowding, Khanna said an action plan has been prepared to undertake procurement by staggering arrival of produce in the markets by issuing coupons fixed with holograms to the farmers through commission agents.

With each coupon, a farmer will be entitled to bring one trolley of about 50 to 70 quintals of wheat. A farmer will be entitled to take multiple coupons each day or on different days depending on space in the purchase centre in order to avoid rush in the mandis.

About 27 lakh such coupons would be issued by the market committees to the 'arthiyas'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
wheat production Punjab government
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp