STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

This jawan travelled 1,100 km for last rites of his mother in Uttar Pradesh

Santosh Yadav, the 30-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan embarked on the long journey home on April 7 morning after receiving the relieving letter from the commandant.

Published: 12th April 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral pyre, cremation

For representational purposes

By IANS

MIRZAPUR: Santosh Yadav, the 30-year-old Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan, posted in the Naxal-hit Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, travelled about 1,100 km on foot, goods train, trucks and even a boat to reach home in Chunar after his mother died.

"I was desperate to reach my village Sikhar after I learnt about my mother's death. Both my younger brother and a married sister live in Mumbai and it was not possible for them to reach the village due to the lockdown. My father was alone in the village and I had to be with him," he said.

Yadav's wife and two kids also live in the village in Chunar in Mirzapur district.

Yadav embarked on the long journey home on April 7 morning after receiving the relieving letter from the commandant.

"I just wanted to make it to the state capital Raipur from where I was confident of arranging something for further journey," he said.

Yadav took a lift on a paddy-laden truck from Bijapur to reach Jagdalpur. He waited there for around two hours before spotting a mini truck which dropped him in Kondagaon, around 200 km from Raipur.

"In Kondagaon, I was stopped by police personnel, but I explained my situation to them. Luckily, an official deployed there was familiar to me and helped me in my travel up to Raipur in a vehicle carrying medicines," he said.

From Raipur, he boarded a goods train with the help of a friend posted in the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"Then, I changed at least eight goods trains to reach Chunar, the nearest railway station to my village, on April 10 morning, thanks to all station masters and my friends working in railways," he said.

Yadav then walked 5 km to reach Ganga river and took a boat ride across to reach his village.

He said he was stopped at several places by police and railway personnel due to the lockdown but was allowed to proceed on humanitarian grounds.

He further said, "As many as 78 men from my village are working in railways and they were of great help to me during the journey."

Yadav had joined the CAF in 2009 and is deployed in its 15th battalion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown lockdown woes
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp