Twenty-five more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus.

Published: 12th April 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: 25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said.

"25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anand. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 493. One more COVID-19 related death has also been reported in Ahmedabad," the Health Department added.

Till now, 44 patients have recovered, while 23 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 8,356, including 7,367 active cases of the virus. So far, 715 patients have either been cured or discharged while 273 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

