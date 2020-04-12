STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Chirag Paswan trims father Ram Vilas Paswan's beard, tweets video

The video was posted a day ahead of Union ministers are to resume work in their ministries and focus on kick-starting the economy post lockdown.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan tweeted the video of his father.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Sunday tweeted a video of him trimming the beard of his father Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Tough times but see lockdown also has a brighter side. Never knew had these skills too!  Let's fight Corona19 and create beautiful memories too ! #StayHomeStaySafe," Chirag Paswan tweeted.

The tweet was liked by over 3,000 people, with some praising the "father-son bonding" and others pointing out how men have to put up with unkempt hair and untidy beard due to closed saloons.

FOLLOW COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

All the ministers were working from home due to the coronavirus lockdown.

