Your TV sets are safe: I&B ministry tells broadcasters, cable operators to continue uninterrupted services

In a letter to all broadcasters, DTH providers, multi-system operators, it urged them to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their subscribers.

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting ministry has asked television broadcasters, DTH and cable TV operators to ensure uninterrupted supply of their services in the interest of viewers in the "difficult times" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to all broadcasters, DTH providers, multi-system operators (MSOs) and local cable operators (LCOs), it urged them to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their subscribers and cooperate with other players within the distribution chain in the interest of the viewers and larger public safety in these "difficult times".

"All steps may, therefore, be taken to ensure that the people continue to uninterruptedly view the available channels," the ministry said.

The intent behind the constant flow of essential and authentic information through various media is to ensure public order and safety in the current situation of an unprecedented pandemic, the letter dated April 11 said.

"lt will be appreciated by all concerned stakeholders that at this critical juncture, this steady flow of information and keeping the public engaged inside their homes with programmes on news, authentic information and entertainment is of paramount importance," the ministry said.

