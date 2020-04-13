STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22 per cent of coronavirus patients in Rajasthan have recovered so far: State Health Minister

Published: 13th April 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The coronavirus outbreak may have spread to 25 districts of Rajasthan but 22 per cent of the total infected patients have been cured so far, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Monday.

Even though the number of infections has increased, 121 people have been cured as well and that is an achievement for the state, he said.

Of these, 62 patients have also been discharged, the minister added.

Those in quarantine should not see this as a punishment, he said, adding that people should follow it with discipline.

Sharma said the chief minister had instructed all district collectors to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner on time to those in quarantine and provide the best treatment facility to them.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has climbed to 847.

The state is under a lockdown from March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway.

