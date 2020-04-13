82 more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, total cases reach 2064

By ANI

MUMBAI: Eighty-two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2064.

According to Maharashtra Health Department, out of the 82 new cases of COVID-19, three are from Pune, 59 from Mumbai, 12 from Malegaon, five from Thane, one from Vasai Virar, and two from Palghar.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases while 857 cases have been cured/discharged and migrated.

With 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 308.