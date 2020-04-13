STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Arunachal Pradesh, now Mizoram to extend lockdown till April 30; will follow 'new guidelines'

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the intensity of restrictions during the next two weeks could differ from district to district and village to village depending on the situation in the areas.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AIZAWL: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday announced his government was extending the lockdown in the state till April 30 "with new guidelines" to consolidate the gains made over the past three weeks in the fight against coronavirus.

He said the intensity of restrictions during the next two weeks could differ from district to district and village to village depending on the situation in the areas.

A state-level task force headed by chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo will frame the new guide lines and decide what measures are required in which areas.

The task force will consult district and village level committees to reduce the inconvenience.

The chief minister said the decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the council of ministers, top officials, police officers, the church,,political parties and NGOs on Monday unanimously agreed to it.

He said stricter measures would be taken and security would be beefed along inter-state and international borders.

Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura and also a 722-km unfenced international border with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Zoramthanga said the Mizos stranded in different parts of the country will have to stay where they are till flights and train services resume.

"The government will extend all possible help to them and they will be provided food and shelter at Mizoram houses free of cost," he said.

However, the government would arrange to bring back those stuck in the north-eastern states, he said.

The chief minister said the government would provide additional funds to local task forces.

On March 22, Mizoram declared a statewide partial lockdown till29.

And then a nationwide lockdown was announced.

Mizoram has reported only one case of coronavirus of a 50-year-old pastor, who had a travel history to Amsterdam.

