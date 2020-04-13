As Covid-19 stokes fears, Raipur grapples with jaundice anxiety

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even as the Chhattisgarh administration is focussed on the measures to combat Covid-19 pandemic, the capital Raipur is witnessing an increasing number of people afflicted with jaundice (viral hepatitis). The disease has raised another major concern as over 190 residents in Raipur are now affected with Jaundice since past one week.



Shaken with the consistent rise in the jaundice cases in some of the wards owing to the contaminated water supply, the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) took stock of the situation. The officials reviewed the areas that reported clustering of the disease and set up health camps in affected wards.



With the RMC to conduct random tests of water samples, the residents in affected areas would be supplied with the chlorine tablets and medicines in every household.



The BJP corporators have asked the Congress Mayor on the RMC’s dereliction on supplying contaminated water to the residents.



“It’s irony that while people are combating with the apprehension over Covid-19, their fear is escalated owing to the failure to check the spread of jaundice. During the lockdown the citizens are provided with contaminated water is shocking” said Sunil Soni, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Raipur, accusing the utter negligence by the authorities.



“In all affected areas the health treatment of jaundice patients continue and the people there are also advised to consume boiled water”, said Dr Meera Baghel, chief medical officer.