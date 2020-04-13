STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar petrol pumps to refuse fuel to those who are not wearing face masks

The transport department on Monday ordered all the petrol pumps and outlets selling the petroleum products to stick to the new rule.

Published: 13th April 2020 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo I Prasant Madugula)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, Bihar has made face masks mandatory in order to fill fuel in your vehicleor at the petrol pumps.

The transport department on Monday ordered all the petrol pumps and outlets selling the petroleum products to stick to the new rule.

Transport secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal said: "Complete lockdown is in place to prevent the spread of infection.  In order to control the operation of passenger vehicles during effective lockdown for prevention of corona infection, the Transport Department has issued instructions with  basic objective to make the people stay in their homes."

"Passes will be issued for all such vehicles, if it is necessary to go to office, bank, hospital and other approved institutions and shop and  other work places by private vehicles," he said.

Under new arrangements, the passes issued by district administration will have the destination mentioned.  A log-book would be printed and issued with the movement passes for checking at the back of the pass, in which the police officer will sign the date, place and time at the time of checking by the police.

Besides all this, two people riding on a motorcycle or scooty  will not be permissible. A maximum of 2 persons will be allowed to travel in cars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID19 Bihar fuel
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp