Bihar petrol pumps to refuse fuel to those who are not wearing face masks

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, Bihar has made face masks mandatory in order to fill fuel in your vehicleor at the petrol pumps.

The transport department on Monday ordered all the petrol pumps and outlets selling the petroleum products to stick to the new rule.

Transport secretary Sanjay K Aggarwal said: "Complete lockdown is in place to prevent the spread of infection. In order to control the operation of passenger vehicles during effective lockdown for prevention of corona infection, the Transport Department has issued instructions with basic objective to make the people stay in their homes."

"Passes will be issued for all such vehicles, if it is necessary to go to office, bank, hospital and other approved institutions and shop and other work places by private vehicles," he said.

Under new arrangements, the passes issued by district administration will have the destination mentioned. A log-book would be printed and issued with the movement passes for checking at the back of the pass, in which the police officer will sign the date, place and time at the time of checking by the police.

Besides all this, two people riding on a motorcycle or scooty will not be permissible. A maximum of 2 persons will be allowed to travel in cars.