COVID-19: Jammu launches e-pass service for emergency movement from 'red zone'

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu district administration on Monday launched e-pass service for people in the coronavirus 'red zone' to obtain online permission for emergency movement during the lockdown period.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said the service will facilitate emergency movement of public from the 'red zone areas' who are otherwise not allowed to move out of the restricted area.

"Now after the launch of this e-PASS facility, any person in a situation of emergency residing in the pre-defined red/containment zones can now apply online by going to the web site.nic.in/COVID19>," she said.

"The applicant will be redirected to a web site for filling some details like their own particulars, purpose for which the pass is required", she added.

She said the software has been meticulously designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre J&K and the Service Plus Team of NIC, Delhi, using service plus framework.

"The online facility supports three types of ePASSes namely, Within the District, Inter District and Inter State.

"It is a complete work-flow based application with eMail and SMS alerts to citizens. Once the request for ePASS is approved by District Authorities, ePASS is sent through registered email and, also, alerts are sent through SMS," she said.

She said the applicant can also visit https:erviceonline.gov.in for tracking the status of application by providing their unique application reference number generated at the time of applying online.

Every ePASS generated will also have a QR code embedded within, with the help of which law-enforcement agencies can verify the authenticity of the ePASS, she said.

Every e-pass generated will also have a vehicle e-pass with QR code which can be pasted on the windscreen of vehicle to allow hassle-free movement of essential vehicles also on the roads, she added.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that though initially this service is available only for red zones, it will be subsequently extended to entire district.