COVID-19 lockdown: Shortage likely as trucks with essentials being stopped

Any restriction of activities specifically permitted by the home ministry has the potential of creating shortages of essential commodities, he said.

Workers wearing masks as preventive measures against COVID-19 walk inside the Sahibabad market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Ghaziabad Sunday April 12 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday said some states were not following guidelines on exemptions during lockdown properly and vehicles carrying essential and non-essential items were being detained by police which could lead to a potential shortage of commodities.

In a communication to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said it has come to the notice that in some parts of the country the guidelines and clarifications on exemptions given to people and services are not being implemented in letter and spirit during the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

Specifically, trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods are being detained and workers needed for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods, and other exempted categories are not getting authorisations/passes for their movement during the lockdown, he said.

With a view to bring clarity at the implementation level, the official listed the measures for strict observance by authorities at various levels.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver’s licence.

This is irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval would be required, the home secretary said.

The home secretary said inter-state movement of goods and personnel with passes and authorisations issued by authorities of one state or UT government are not being respected by the authorities of other States/ UTs.

