STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Stranded Bhutanese students, Britons flown back home from Punjab

Meanwhile, a few residents of Nagra village in Sangrur demanded strict action against villagers who had brought migrants for the harvesting of wheat.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

British Airways

British Airways (File | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Foreigners stranded in Punjab after the lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now returning home. A special flight evacuated 134 Bhutanese students while 271 British nationals were also flown back to the UK. Meanwhile, a Punjab Police officer has tested positive for the virus and villagers are demanding that the entry of migrants be stopped to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sources said that 134 students from Bhutan flew to Thimphu by a special plane from Amritsar Intentional Airport which was arranged by the Bhutan Government. Of these, 122 are studying at Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Jalandhar and  eleven in other institutions. They were checked by health department officials before being flown back. The university campus has been sealed after a student tested positive.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala Deepti Uppal said special buses arranged by the LPU dropped these students at the Amritsar airport.

KBS Sidhu, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue), Punjab, said, "The students were stranded in hostels of the university ever since the start of lockdown in the state."

He added, "The British High Commission’s special chartered rescue flight operated by British Airways took off from Amritsar International Airport today afternoon carrying 271 passengers.’’

"The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also finally agreed to take back 1,400 stranded Kashmiri migrants who had been put up in relief camps at Pathankot. The Deputy Commissioner of Pathankot is waiting for a final green signal from his counterpart in Kathua to repatriate them at Lakhanpur barrier. This will also open the way for the return of Kashmiri students stranded in Amritsar, who have already completed their quarantine period,’’ said Sidhu.

"A 52-year old gazetted officer of Punjab Police posted in Ludhiana has tested positive for coronavirus and he had been unwell for the past week and has been put on the ventilator,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, a few residents of Nagra village in Sangrur demanded strict action against villagers who had brought migrants for the harvesting of wheat. "We are not allowing any outsider in our village, but some farmers have brought migrants for harvesting wheat and they could spread infection in our village. We are not allowing even our relatives to come to our village so how can these migrants come. If any farmer has to harvest wheat, they can take the services of locals,’’ said a villager.

The pandemic has also cast a shadow on Baisakhi celebrations at the Golden Temple, Takht Damdama Sahib and Anandpur Sahib which were a low key affair this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Coronavirus Covid-19 Covid19 Bhutan
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp