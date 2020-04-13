STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 352 new cases; tally rises to 2,334; death toll at 160

The state reported the death of 11 more people in the last 24 hours, taking the number of patients who have succumbed to the global pandemic to 160, he said.

For representational purposes (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 352 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, taking the tally to 2,334 on Monday, while the death toll in the state increased to 160, said a state health official.

Out of the 352 new cases, 242 were from Mumbai which also accounted for nine of the 11 fatalities, the said the official.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was also the first one to cross 2,000 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in India have now risen to 9,352 with 324 casualties and 980 recoveries, according to Health Ministry data.

