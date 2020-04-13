STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: UP Assembly LoP writes to Yogi for Rs 50 lakh insurance for journalists

Ram Gobind Chaudhary in a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath said that the insurance benefit must cover accredited as well as non-accredited journalists.

Published: 13th April 2020 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during a pro-CAA rally in Kanpur Wednesday Jan. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gobind Chaudhary Monday urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to provide Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for journalists as they are risking their lives to keep people informed during the coronavirus outbreak.

In the letter, dated April 13, the Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has said that mediapersons work as a bridge between the government and the public, and to safeguard such warriors is also a responsibility of the government.

"Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for journalists belonging to print media, electronic media, magazines and news portals should be given, he said.

The insurance benefit must cover accredited as well as non-accredited journalists, he said.

They risk their life and limb in making correct information available about various events.

" He also urged the CM to modify the guidelines pertaining to expenses of the MLA Funds, so that MLAs can spend their local area development funds also on the welfare of mediapersons.

 

Coronavirus
