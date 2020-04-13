STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Groom, six relatives held for lockdown violations in Ghaziabad

Upon interrogation, they told police that they were going towards Meerut to perform the 'nikah' (marriage) of Tajuddin, a resident of Noorganj in Ghaziabad.

Published: 13th April 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad police arrested a groom and his six relatives for the lockdown violations while on their way to solemnise the marriage in the early hours on Monday.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said they were arrested around 1.30 am.

Upon interrogation, they told police that they were going towards Meerut to perform the 'nikah' (marriage) of Tajuddin, a resident of Noorganj in Ghaziabad.

"They were proceeding stealthily towards Meerut in the night hours to escape police checking," the SSP said, adding that they could not produce any legal permission for taking people along for the marriage ceremony.

Those booked have been identified as Tajuddin, Vakeel, Kamruiddin, Mahboob, Faiyyaz, Ikramuddin and Salman.

Police have registered a case against them under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ghaziabad coronavirus COVID 19 Lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp