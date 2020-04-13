STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Isolation centres for Madhya Pradesh police officers dealing with COVID-19 positive inmates

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra, however, did not say how many such cases have been found in the police department so far.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital.

Image for representation.

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh police personnel who have come in contact with jail inmates infected with the novel coronavirus have been sent to isolation centres for 14 days, a senior official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra, however, did not say how many such cases have been found in the police department so far.

"I have received reports of some accused and prisoners getting infected with COVID-19 recently.

"All police personnel who came in contact with these infected persons have been sent to isolation centres for 14 days," he said.

Mishra said police personnel have been told to wear protective gear while dealing with inmates and accused persons as part of the legal process.

The DIG's statement comes at a time when former chief minister Kamal Nath has criticised the move to shift some detainees from Indore to other jails in Satna and Jabalpur.

In a tweet on Sunday, Nath claimed these National Security Act detainees had got infected with the coronavirus and there were chances they could spread it further.

Three of the detainees tested positive for the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh coronavirus cases COVID 19 Madhya Pradesh police
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp