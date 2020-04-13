Isolation centres for Madhya Pradesh police officers dealing with COVID-19 positive inmates

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh police personnel who have come in contact with jail inmates infected with the novel coronavirus have been sent to isolation centres for 14 days, a senior official said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanchari Mishra, however, did not say how many such cases have been found in the police department so far.

"I have received reports of some accused and prisoners getting infected with COVID-19 recently.

"All police personnel who came in contact with these infected persons have been sent to isolation centres for 14 days," he said.

Mishra said police personnel have been told to wear protective gear while dealing with inmates and accused persons as part of the legal process.

The DIG's statement comes at a time when former chief minister Kamal Nath has criticised the move to shift some detainees from Indore to other jails in Satna and Jabalpur.

In a tweet on Sunday, Nath claimed these National Security Act detainees had got infected with the coronavirus and there were chances they could spread it further.

Three of the detainees tested positive for the virus.