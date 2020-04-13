STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lalu Prasad Yadav's parole under consideration: Jharkhand Minister

Lalu Prasad is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for treatment.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is contemplating to grant parole to former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad in view of the coronavirus crisis, a state minister said on Monday.

"The parole issue of Lalu Prasad was discussed during cabinet meeting. We have sought suggestion from the Advocate General. Any decision will be taken based on the legal formalities," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam told reporters after the cabinet meeting on Monday.

Lalu Prasad is admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for treatment.

At least eight coronavirus positive patients are admitted at the RIMS and one patient died on Sunday.

Convicted in some cases of the multi-million fodder scam case and undergoing imprisonment in the Birsa Munda Central Jail here, Lalu Prasad was shifted to the RIMS for treatment in August 2018.

