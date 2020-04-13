Maharashtra government to permit manufacturers to operate during lockdown

By Express News Service

After deciding to divide various corona virus affected districts and corporation zones into red, orange and green, Maharashtra government has decided permit the operation of factories which are mainly engaged in food processing, soap detergent and others medical related equipment manufacturing process.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 2000 positive cases of which, 80 per cent cases are from the urban localities like Mumbai metropolitan region Pune and Nagpur while ruler areas are not affected much. “We will soon issuea notification permitting essential and nonessential factories and other forms to operate during the lockdown period. The PM had asked to prepare the exit plan for corona virus infected and non infected areas,” Tope said.

The Mumbai agriculture produce Market committee (APMC) has also decided to start its vegetable and onion market from Wednesday April 15 in Vashi Navi Mumbai. “Farmers were allowed to work in their farm but the markets weren't open to sell their agricultural produces, so many farmers were forced to dump their produce,” sad Sanjay Pansare, trader and director of APMC Vashi.

Pansare said that they have asked all traders vendors, labours to follow the social distancing properly.