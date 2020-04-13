STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

News channels seek waiving of carriage fee for DD Free Dish slots for 1st quarter

News Broadcasters Association president Rajat Sharma said due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the expenses of news gathering operations has shot up significantly.

Published: 13th April 2020 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of reporters outside Supreme Court.

File photo of reporters outside Supreme Court. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the lockdown and financial constraints being faced by broadcasters, the News Broadcasters Association on Monday asked the government to waive off the fee for slots on DD Free Dish for the auction winners for the first quarter of the financial year and charge 50 per cent in the next quarter.

The DD Free Dish caters to about 30 million households.

It has slots for 80 channels, out of which 26 slots are reserved for Doordarshan-run channels and the remaining 54 slots are open for bidding by private channels.

The NBA is an association exclusively of round-the-clock news broadcasters in India.

It has 27 broadcasters as its members representing 77 channels.

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, NBA president Rajat Sharma said due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the expenses of news gathering operations has shot up significantly.

"There is huge pressure from advertising agencies to defer the payment to broadcasters and to allow more time over and above the 60 days credit period; the recovery of bills is going to be hugely challenging, while facing an even bigger task of almost zero or negligible income in the next 30-90 days," Sharma said.

He said in order to overcome the crisis, the NBA had earlier sought the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asking for deferment of payment due to Prasar Bharati for Free Dish carriage fee on March 31 till July 2020 and a concession of 90 days on the carriage amount of Free Dish.

"We are now given to understand that the successful bidder of 44th e-auction for carrying TV channels on DD Free Dish has been given an alternate payment plan whereby the payments due are now to be made by 27.6.2020," he said in the letter.

"The same covers the first three instalments and is subject to furnishing a bank guarantee of an equivalent amount (valid upto July 31, 2020) and upon payment of interest amount at 5.70 per cent per annum and GST on interest amount," Sharma said.

"Since the alternate plan suggested by Prasar Bharti in the present circumstances is not financially feasible, we request that for the quarter April, May and June 2020, DD Free Dish be given free to all auction winners i.e. no payment and for the quarter July, August and September 2020 - only 50 per cent of payment and balance 50 per cent to be waived off," he said.

He added that in case normalisation is not reached by the end of June, the NBA will approach the I&B ministry for further concession.

It may also be kept in mind that the news genre has been recognised as an "essential service" in various government circulars and advisories and also by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech to the nation, Sharma said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DD Free Dish slots News Broadcasters Association Doordarshan coronavirus coronavirus pandemic coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp