STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No ambulance, woman dies in handcart on way to hospital in Uttar Pradesh

According to police, Guddi Devi fainted while climbing up the stairs, after which her family frantically dialled '108' for ambulance service several times.

Published: 13th April 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

MAINPURI: A 46-year-old woman died in Mainpuri district on Sunday after her family failed to get an ambulance for her on time.

Her nephew, Jitendra Rathore, rushed her to the district hospital on a handcart, but she was declared 'brought dead on arrival' by the doctors.

Mainpuri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh has ordered an inquiry into the matter while the additional SP hinted the possibility of negligence by ambulance drivers and the '108' service. The woman has been identified as Guddi Devi.

Her husband, Laxmi Rathore, and their son, who work as tailors in Jaipur, were on their way to Mainpuri in the evening, after learning about the tragedy. The duo had been stuck in Rajasthan since the nationwide lockdown began.

They were issued passes to travel to Mainpuri after Jaipur police verified the incident with their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Guddi Devi fainted while climbing up the stairs, after which her family frantically dialled '108' for ambulance service several times. With no help coming their way, they took her to the hospital and she passed away on the way.

The Mainpuri district magistrate told reporters that prima facie, there is a lapse on the part of '108' ambulance service, but other aspects are also being looked into.

"We need to know the cause of death and CCTV footage of the district hospital will be scanned to get a clear picture of the incident. I have asked the officials to investigate whether district health officials or ambulance service were responsible," he said.

The official assured that strict action will be taken by the administration against those responsible.

Mainpuri Additional Superintendent of Police, O.P. Singh, said that according to family members, the victim was operated for an abdominal tumour seven months ago. She developed breathing problem on Sunday and then fainted.

He further said that in preliminary inquiry, it was revealed that her family called for ambulance service on '108' and one driver did not pick up the call while another driver told the call centre that his vehicle had a punctured tyre. A third driver, who was contacted, claimed that he was going to the spot, but never turned up.

Officials said that the post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted only after her husband's approval.

Mainpuri is the parliamentary constituency of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 ambulance
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
Gallery
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countryside, where mass executions, forced labour, malnutrition and poor healthcare took lives in plenty. (Photo | AFP/ Getty Images)
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
A movie a day not enough to keep you busy? How about three then! These trilogies are not essentially best by all measures, but definitely are some of the finest across genres to rewatch or experiment with. Happy binge-watching!
Godfather to Captain America, binge-watch these epic Hollywood trilogies during COVID-19 lockdown. James Cameroon, Tom Hanks, Johnny Depp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp