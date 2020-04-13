No mask, no petrol in Patna

By Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, the Bhagalapur district administration in Bihar has made wearing masks all in the district mandatory with immediate effect in view to prevent infection of Covid -19 from one person to another.

Other districts of state including Patna are considering to make the mask-wearing mandatory.

Bhagalpur range deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Sujeet Kumar said that the district has made it compulsory for residents to wear masks keeping their safety factor in mind.

He said other districts of Bhgalapur range as also considering to follow the decision.

Apart from Bhagalpur, Patna Petroleum Dealers Association has also decided not to give fuel to those who come without wearing the masks.

Besides this, six districts including Muzaffarpur have also banned spitting at public places in view of the prevailing pandemic of Covid-19 and has declared it as punishable offence.

Sources said that the use of cigarettes, khaini and other tobacco products has also been banned in six districts namely Muzaffarpur, Munger, Khagaria, Purnia , Begusarai and Jehanabad.

In the order issued by the DMs of those districts, one can be fined Rs 200 to 2000 or jailed for six months for using the tobacco products or spitting the public places.

Patna DM Kumar Ravi told the media that Patna administration is also considering to book the people who are caught spitting at public places.